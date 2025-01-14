Spurs need to start winning games, there’s no better place to start vs Arsenal: Postecoglou

London, Jan 14 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur are going through a lean spell which has seen the club fall down to 12th place in the Premier League points table. The side has won only one of their last seven league outings but now faces a key clash against archrivals Arsenal.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the high stakes of the upcoming North London Derby against the Gunners and stated that there is no better time to start winning. "I felt it was intense from the moment I arrived but at the same time, I've never tried to be disingenuous about this stuff and say 'this means the world to me' when I have literally just arrived.

"But you get the context of the game and what it means to the club, what it means to the supporters, and also what it means for our season. From that perspective, right from the first time we played them, I was well aware. A bit like me being up in Glasgow, you are well aware of what it means, well aware of the ramifications - both the positive and the negative.

"I have been big on it from the first game and this year is as big as they ever come, especially for us and our season. We need to start winning games in the league and there is no better place to start,” said Ange in the pre-match press conference.

Although Arsenal are currently second in the points table, their season seems to have gone off the rails with the Gunners having not won their last three outings, fallen six points behind Liverpool in the league table, trailing Newcastle United 0-2 after the first-leg of the Carabao Cup and having been knocked out of the FA Cup. The side has been heavily dealt with a series of injuries as well further adding to Mikel Arteta’s problems.

Their North London Derby will be a huge opportunity for the visiting side to steal a win at the Emirates.

"With the position we are in in the league at the moment, irrespective of turning points, we need to start winning games and moving up the table. Whilst it is a massive challenge for us tomorrow night, there is an opportunity for us to do that,” he added.

