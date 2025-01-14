Double murder victims in Hyderabad identified (Ld)

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Cyberabad Police have identified double murder victims who were found murdered in Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The bodies of a male and a female were found on a hillock near Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple in Puppalaguda under the limits of Narsingi Police Station. Ch Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar), said the male deceased was identified as Ankit Saket, aged 25. A native of Madhya Pradesh and resident of Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, he was into housekeeping. The female deceased was identified as Bindu (25), a native of Chhattisgarh and a resident of LB Nagar.

“Both were known to each other. On 8th January, the deceased Ankit brought the female deceased from LB Nagar to Nanakramguda and kept her in a friend's room. The murder is suspected to have happened on the night of January 11,” the DCP said.

The double murder took place in hillocks, at an abandoned stone crusher. A few youngsters, who had gone on the hillock to watch the sunrise, found the body of a man and immediately alerted police on ‘Dial 100’. Police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. The police found the body of a woman at a distance of about 60 meters.

Police said the man and woman were stabbed and their heads were crushed by boulders. Police found beer bottles and some other material near the bodies. The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police were scanning CCTV footage near the scene of the offence to gather clues. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles. “We are gathering technical evidence to know if they were brought here and murdered or somebody came and killed them while they were here,” the police officer added.

