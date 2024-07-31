Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu in Pre Quarter Finals

India's badminton star, PV Sindhu, has taken another significant step forward in the Paris Olympics 2024. In the women's singles category, Sindhu has entered the Round of 16 as the top player from Group M. On Wednesday, she qualified for the pre-quarterfinals by defeating Estonian shuttler Kristin Kuuba with a score of 21-5, 21-10 in her group-stage match.

From the beginning, Sindhu dominated her opponent, playing aggressively and securing a victory. The one-sided match concluded in just 34 minutes. In her first match, Sindhu defeated Maldives' shuttler Fathimath Nabaha Abdul Razzaq with a score of 21-9, 21-6.

In the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, Sindhu will face He Bingjiao from China, the top player from Group N. This match is scheduled for Thursday. Notably, Sindhu and Bingjiao previously competed for bronze in Tokyo, where Sindhu emerged victorious.

PV Sindhu, the pride of Telugu-speaking regions, has already won two Olympic medals. She secured a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Determined to add a third medal to her collection, Sindhu is on a winning streak, showcasing her determination and skill.