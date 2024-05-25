Hardik Pandya To Lose 70% of Net Worth in Divorce?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be headed for a divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic which could see him lose a staggering 70% of his net worth.

The Mumbai Indians captain has been at the center of a divorce speculation in recent weeks. Social media is rife with claims that not only have Pandya and Stankovic separated, but that their divorce has already been finalized.

Fuelling the rumours, Stankovic removed "Pandya" from her Instagram name recently. The couple has not posted any photos together in months, and Pandya did not publicly wish his wife a happy birthday on March 4.

During IPL 2024, Stankovic was conspicuously absent from Mumbai Indians matches, failing to turn up to support her husband as he captained the team to a last-place finish. Fans booed Pandya regularly over his poor leadership after taking over from Rohit Sharma.

After the news broke out, Netizens commented that Pandya appeared to be "hitting rock bottom" in his personal life amid his professional struggles. Unverified claims suggest the divorce has already been finalized.

While neither Pandya nor Stankovic has confirmed the divorce reports, if true, the split could be financially devastating for the cricketer. The model, his ex-wife would just walk away with 70% of his net worth.