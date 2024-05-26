Prabhas Charges Bomb for Events and Appearances!

The excitement around Tollywood stars keeps growing, and fans often fantasize about having their favorite celebs at their special events like weddings or receptions.

Telugu superstar Prabhas, with his huge fan base, is one such actor fans are willing to pay big bucks for. Reports suggest that Prabhas charges around Rs 5 crore or more to grace any event with his presence.

Given his massive popularity, it's no surprise that he commands such a high fee. However, he rarely makes public appearances and only shows up at events on rare occasions. On the work front, he's set to appear in the movie "Kalki 2898 AD," scheduled for release on June 27.