Gukesh Dommaraju, Youngest World Chess Champion, Arrives in Chennai to Rousing Welcome

Gukesh Dommaraju clinched the FIDE World Chess Championship title in Singapore with a decisive victory in Game 14, securing a match-clinching win with the black pieces over China's Ding Liren. At just 18 years old, Gukesh made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, a remarkable achievement in the sport's premier tournament.

Also read: Gukesh Wins World Chess Championship 2024: Photos

In doing so, Gukesh became only the second Indian to claim the World Chess Championship, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand, a four-time champion. Over the course of two intense weeks in Singapore, Gukesh overcame the defending champion Ding Liren, showcasing incredible skill and composure. His victory capped an inspiring journey that included a standout performance at the Candidates Tournament, where he outlasted some of the biggest names in chess.

Also read: Ilaiyaraaja voluntarily left Ardha Mandapa after mistakenly entering it: Temple authorities

Gukesh's triumph has sparked a rivalry between his home state of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, adding a new layer of excitement to India’s growing chess culture. For the latest news and details, read on.

Upon his return to Chennai, Gukesh was greeted as a hero by a swarm of adoring fans, eager to celebrate his historic achievement. The local airport was filled with applause as the young World Champion received a hero's welcome, cementing his place as a symbol of national pride and a shining star in India's chess history.

Also read: Prabhas Injured during Movie Shooting, Cancels Kalki 2898 AD Japan Event Visit!