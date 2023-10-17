Sports Ministry sanctions 303 athletes, 143 coaches and support staff for upcoming Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANs) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has sanctioned a total of 303 sportspersons across 17 sporting disciplines for participation in the Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, China.

The ministry also cleared a total of 143 coaches, escorts, officials and support staff to be part of the Asian Para Games contingent.

The athletes' list comprises of 191 Male and 112 Female athletes, with the largest contingent of 123 athletes being cleared for Athletics events, as per ministry release.

A total of 190 athletes in 13 sporting events participated in the last edition of the Asian Para Games in 2018 where India returned with a total of 72 medals including 15 Golds.

