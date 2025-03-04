Sports Min Mansukh Mandaviya sends off largest Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Winter Games

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, will attend the official send-off ceremony for the 49-member Indian team for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. It is the largest Indian contingent that will compete in the World Winter Games to be held in Turin, Italy, from March 7 to 17.

The Indian team comprises 30 athletes, three officials, and 16 support staff, including coaches. The special athletes will be competing in six disciplines – Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snow Shoeing.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Sports Ministry has laid strong emphasis on supporting specially-abled athletes. In this connection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided 11 national coaching camps for these athletes in various Indian cities – Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida, and Gurgaon – to help them prepare well for the World Winter Games.

Additionally, SAI provided equipment support for training and competition. The Sports Ministry also sanctioned money towards airfare, boarding, and lodging for the participation of the Indian contingent in the World Winter Games, the Sports Ministry informed in a release on Tuesday.

Turin 2025 will bring together approximately 1,500 athletes from 100 nations, competing across eight winter sports: alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, DanceSport, figure skating, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Some 1,000 coaches and officials will support the delegations in their competition efforts, while an estimated 2,000 volunteers will ensure the smooth running of the Turin Games.

In a significant step towards gender equity at the Special Olympics Games, 45.61% of athletes and Unified Partners (playing partners without intellectual disabilities), are female, up from 32% at the World Winter Games 2017, which were held in Austria.

