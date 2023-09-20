SpiceJet flights makes emergency landing at Kolkata Airport following crack on window-glass

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday after a crack was noticed on the window-glass of the flight.

A total of 176 passengers and six cabin- crews were on board. However, the aircraft landed safely without anyone being harmed. However, the development created panic among those on-board.

It is learnt that the said flight, SG-515, took off from the Kolkata Airport for Mumbai at 6.17 a.m. on Wednesday. However, in the mid-air, the cabin-crew noticed a crack on the window-glass of the flight.

They immediately brought the matter to the notice of the pilot. The latter without taking any risk contacted the air-traffic control of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and sought permission to make an emergency landing there.

On receiving the permission, the pilot took the aircraft back to Kolkata and made a landing there. The passengers disembarked safely and the necessary repair-work has started.

