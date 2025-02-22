Speed up Bulk Drug Park project execution, Himachal minister tells officials

Shimla, Feb 22 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday directed all stakeholder departments to speed up the work so that the Bulk Drug Park could be completed timely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Haroli to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,900 crore.

Presiding over the sixth meeting of a high-powered committee of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) here, the Minister directed to float the tender with necessary changes for site development, boundary wall, and internal roads as per the decision taken in the fifth meeting of the committee.

He also directed the project management consultancy firm to prepare the parameters of technical utilities and to float the remaining tenders of zero-liquid discharge common effluent treatment plant facility, boiler steam generation, distribution system, and solid waste management plant before March 8.

He also reviewed the actions taken on key decisions in the fifth meeting of the committee.

It was also decided to onboard NIPER Mohali as a technical partner for the project and a pact to be signed with this agency.

NIPER will be providing technical support for setting up the centre of excellence for which in-principal approval has been accorded.

Director (Industries) and MD-cum-CEO of the state implementing agency of Bulk Drug Park, Yunus Khan, made a detailed presentation indicating recent developments related to the park.

The Advisor (Infrastructure) to the Chief Minister, Anil Kapil; Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem; MD of the HPSIDC, Rajeshwar Goel; Additional CEO of the HPBDPIL, Tilak Raj Sharma, and other senior officers of various aligned departments were also present at the meeting.

The park will help reduce dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredients or pharmaceutical raw material imports.

It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region.

