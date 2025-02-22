DGCA grants license to MP's Datia airport as 'public aerodrome'

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a license to the newly developed Datia airport as a public aerodrome under the 3C/VFR category.

An announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday, stating that Madhya Pradesh received yet another gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"DGCA has granted a license to Datia airport as a public aerodrome under the 3C VFR category, which will be available for public use. On behalf of Madhya Pradesh, especially from Datia, heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav also informed that Datia and Satna airports will be formally inaugurated soon.

It is expected that both these new airports are likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Bhopal to inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit on February 24.

The Datia airport, spanning nearly 184 acres, will serve about 7.8 lakh population in Datia district and neighbouring areas, including Morena and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, residents of Lalitpur and Mauranipur in Uttar Pradesh will also benefit from this facility.

The airport features 17 parking bays for A-320 aircraft and a runway measuring 1810 metres x 30 metres.

While, Satna Airport, which has been renovated and expanded with modern facilities, received a license from DGCA last month.

With this, Satna airport has been handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operational and maintenance responsibilities.

AAI commenced the airport's development in January 2024, constructing a 1200 x 30 runway, modern terminal building, ATC tower, apron, taxiway, and fire station.

Security installations include X-ray machines, ETD, CCTV systems, DFMD, HHMD, communication equipment, and RT-SET, ensuring safe operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.