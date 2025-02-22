Madhya Pradesh Dy CMs review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bageshwar Dham

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla on Friday carried out an inspection visit at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation of a cancer hospital and address the public gathering in Chhatarpur on February 23.

During the inspection visit, senior Ministers held a meeting with senior officials appointed for PM Modi's programme and also took stock of the situation with the Chhatarpur district administration, and necessary directions were also issued.

Later, they also visited Bageshwar Dham and met Ashram's head Dhirendra Shastri, who is building a 100-bed cancer hospital in Chhatarpur. The foundation stone would be laid down by PM Modi.

Former Delhi BJP President and Lok Sabha MP (North-East Delhi) Manoj Tiwari also joined them during the meeting.

During the three-day programme at Bageshwar Dham, a mass marriage function will also be organised in which 251 destitute girls will tie nuptial knots, and the event will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu on February 26.

Chhatarpur District Collector Parth Jaiswal said that the administration is making arrangements in view of the scheduled visits of the dignitaries.

Security has been tightened. More than 1,500 police personnel will be deployed there during the programme.

Other arrangements, like water and refreshment areas, will be made for the devotees attending the programme.

The venue of the event has been divided into 30 to 35 sectors, and 25 to 30 big TV screens will be installed so that people can watch the programme, he added.

More than 100 CCTVs are being installed as part of the security arrangements, Jaiswal said.

A temporary hospital is also being set up at the programme venue and a proper traffic plan is being put in place to avoid jams, he added.

