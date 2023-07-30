Special Cell team sent to Azerbaijan to bring back Moosewala murder mastermind Sachin Bishnoi

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A team consisting of Delhi Police Special Cell and intelligence agency officials is heading to Azerbaijan to bring back Sachin Bishnoi, one of the masterminds involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, sources said.

According to sources, one group has already left to bring back the accused, detained in the Caucasian country, to India and the Special Cell team is expected to reach Azerbaijan by midnight.

Within the next two days, the deportation formalities will be completed by the security agencies. The sources stated that upon Bishnoi's arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he will be placed under arrest.

The murder of Moosewala took place on May 29, 2022. Less than 24 hours after the government curtailed his security, the 29-year-old singer was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. He was driving a SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range, resulting in grievous injuries to Moosewala and his two friends, who received seven to eight bullets.

