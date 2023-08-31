Southern Comfort: Vijay, Nayanthara, Atlee  (& cameo by Thalapathy?)

Chennai, Aug 31(IANS) The release of the trailer of 'Jawan', where Tamil superstars Vijay Sethupathy and Nayanthara play stellar roles, have evoked a huge response down south.

Fans are also anticipating Tamil super star Thalapathy Vijay making a cameo appearance in the movie, there it has not been announced officially.

Film writer, Prashanth Kumar, speaking to IANS, said: "The movie will be a big hit in South India, especially in Chennai, in view of the presence of Vijay Sethupathy as an arms dealer and Nayanthara, who plays a police officer."

He said Vijay Sethupathy is an apt villain for Shah Rukh's Khan in the movie and added he is seen mostly in black-and-white in the 'Jawan' trailer, which has gone down well in the South.

The film, according to Prasanth, shows all the signs that is will "definitely overtake" the previous SRK blockbuster 'Pathan', which was released in January this year.

Fans in the South are all the more elated because Nayanthara, who's the queen of South Indian movies, is starring for the first time opposite King Khan.

More than all this the movie is directed by one of the most successful Tamil directors, Atlee, who is a name to reckon with everywhere in the South. His earlier Tamil movies -- 'Bigil', 'Mersal' and 'Theri'' -- in which Thalapathy Vijay played the lead role, were blockbuster hits. Naturally, the expectations from his first pan-India action thriller are very high.

