South Sudan secures $46 mn grant to improve agriculture, food security

Juba, July 14 (IANS) African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has said it has approved a $46.2 million grant for South Sudan to boost agricultural productivity, improve food security and enhance the country's resilience.

The AfDB, a financial provider to African governments and private companies investing in the regional member countries, said the first phase of the climate resilient agri-food system transformation programme in South Sudan is set to be implemented from September 2024 to December 2030, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Themba Bhebhe, the Bank Group's Country Manager for South Sudan, said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Friday evening that the program's activities will help boost productivity and produce an additional 350,000 tonnes of cereals (rice and sorghum) and 2,450 tonnes of fish.

"They will strengthen agricultural value chains and entrepreneurship, creating at least 200 more agri-food businesses that are more profitable for women and young people," Bhebhe added.

He emphasised that developing digitalisation and professional skills will create 179,200 direct jobs, including 50 per cent for women and 60 per cent for young people.

South Sudan is the third most fragile country in the world and the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change globally, AfDB said.

Agriculture, the primary source of income for about 95 per cent of the South Sudanese population, employs around 70.5 per cent of the country's labour force.

Despite 95 per cent of the land being suitable for agriculture, only 4.5 per cent is currently utilised.

The project comprises four main components: large-scale deployment of climate-smart technologies and production systems; strengthening the priority value chains of businesses led by women and young people; promoting digital agricultural and climate advisory solutions; and developing professional, technical and entrepreneurial skills to create more jobs for women and young people.

The program will span nine counties and 32 payams (subcommittees or districts) in four states: Bahr el Ghazal in the north, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria and Jonglei.

The program will be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in a hybrid implementation arrangement that gradually builds national capacity for project management.

The country's numerous rivers and lakes also offer abundant fish resources and untapped irrigation potential.

Despite this potential, South Sudan faces severe food insecurity, with more than 7.1 million people struggling to access sufficient and nutritious food, AfDB added.

