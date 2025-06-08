South Korean Prez Lee holds 1st meeting with DP leadership since inauguration

Seoul, June 8 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), the presidential office said.

It marked Lee's first meeting with the DP leadership since he took office on June 4.

"As we were elected by the people through difficulty, our first and foremost duty is to live up to their expectations," Lee was quoted as saying on Saturday by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Lee also expressed his commitment to governing with humility, according to Kang. In response, the DP lawmakers reportedly agreed to contribute to the success of the Lee administration, Yonhap news agency reported.

The dinner, held at Lee's official residence in Hannam-dong, was attended by 24 DP lawmakers, including acting party leader and floor leader Park Chan-dae, and former Supreme Council member Jung Chung-rae, as well as Kang Hoon-sik, Lee's chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party on Saturday called for a thorough investigation into a conservative education organisation's alleged online opinion manipulation in the final days of the June 3 presidential election campaign.

In a written briefing, DP floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myeon said a "fair and urgent investigation is urgently needed" into the far-right group "Rhee Park School" to determine whether they were involved in manipulation of online comments and "far-right propaganda to indoctrinate children."

"We will hold accountable any attempt to disturb our society by manipulating public opinion and contaminate the educational field with far-right indoctrination," he said.

