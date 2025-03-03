South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling

Seoul, March 3 (IANS) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye called on Monday for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to stay united and fulfill its responsibilities despite challenges from the Opposition-controlled political landscape.

Park made the remarks during a meeting with the PPP leadership at her home in the southeastern city of Daegu, expressing "deep concern" over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to party officials.

The visit by the top PPP members, including Kwon Young-se, chief of the party's emergency steering committee, and its floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, came as the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its final ruling on Yoon's impeachment over his December 3 martial law attempt later this month.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, and a snap presidential election will be held within 60 days.

"I feel heavy-hearted about President Yoon facing the situation while being in custody," Rep. Shin Dong-uk, party spokesperson, quoted Park as saying.

Shin quoted her as saying that "she hopes the ruling party can unite for the sake of the country's future" and that "the ruling party must take full responsibility for the public until the very end."

"She said that although there may be many difficult battles against the Opposition, as the ruling party, it must uphold its duties," Shin said.

On Yoon's impeachment trial, Park voiced concerns about deepening national division that might further escalate tensions, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park also warned against "excessive personal convictions leading to confrontations," stressing that the party's leadership and lawmakers "should not prioritise their own beliefs over the party because it will not help overcome the crisis," according to Shin.

"(She said) unity is essential," Shin said.

Park, who took office as President in 2013, was impeached and removed from office in March 2017 after the top court upheld her impeachment over an influence-peddling scandal involving her close associate, Choi Soon-sil.

