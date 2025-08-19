South Korea: Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for shaman in bribery probe against ex-first lady

Seoul, Aug 19 (IANS) A special counsel team in South Korea on Tuesday filed for a court warrant to arrest a shaman at the centre of a snowballing bribery and influence-peddling scandal involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, officials said.

Special Counsel Min Joong-ki's team filed the request for the writ against Jeon Seong-bae on charges of bribery and violation of laws related to political funds, Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Sang-jin said in a media briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Park said Jeon poses a high risk of fleeing or destroying evidence, based on the inconsistency in the statements he gave during the questioning.

Jeon stands accused of giving Kim a diamond necklace and Chanel bags on behalf of the Unification Church between April and August 2022. Jeon allegedly delivered requests for business favours from the church along with the luxury gifts.

While admitting to having received such requests from the church, Jeon denied the bribery allegation, claiming he lost the necklace and luxury bags before he could deliver them to the former first lady.

Jeon is also suspected of having received money from prospective candidates ahead of the June 2022 general elections in return for conveying their requests for nomination favours to Kim.

The special counsel team is looking into allegations that Jeon and a Unification Church official, surnamed Yoon, tried to get church members to join the People Power Party to interfere in its leadership race in 2023 in favour of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who's known for his close ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon, the church official, has been indicted for allegedly delivering the gift items to Jeon in 2022.

On Monday, the former first lady appeared at a special counsel's office to undergo questioning for the second time, less than a week after her arrest over corruption allegations.

Kim was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in central Seoul in a prison van to attend the questioning.

The wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed in custody at the detention centre in southwestern Seoul last week after a court issued a warrant to arrest her on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.