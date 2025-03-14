South Korea adopts new measures to bolster stable supply of energy

Seoul, March 14 (IANS) South Korea has adopted new measures to bolster its capabilities for the stable supply of energy amid climate change and higher demand for electricity and thermal energy, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The government endorsed the measures at the 35th energy committee meeting, amending the national emergency energy supply plan for the first time in 13 years, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, reports Yonhap news agency.

The measures include requiring the government to establish an emergency headquarters to respond to energy crises when supplies of two or more energy sources are disrupted.

The ministry created manuals for different energy supply crisis scenarios on higher demand for electricity and thermal energy, heightened uncertainties over the energy supply due to geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and persisting climate change.

The ministry said it also adopted plans to improve safe management of gas and electricity with an aim to reduce related accidents.

Under the plans, the government will work to develop new safety standards for hydrogen technologies and expand infrastructure for the hydrogen economy.

It will also strengthen supervision on electricity safety management of multipurpose and industrial facilities and improve safety measures for renewable energies, such as solar and wind power.

"We will continue to innovate the safety management system in line with changing conditions in the gas and electricity sectors, such as the growth of the hydrogen economy and the increasing electricity demand in advanced industries, ensuring that the public can use energy with peace of mind," Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDI, South Korea's major battery maker, said on Friday it has signed a 437.4 billion-won (US$300.5 million) deal to supply energy storage solution (ESS) batteries to U.S. energy firm NextEra Energy Inc.

The deal apparently is part of an ESS supply agreement the two companies reached in July, which is believed to be worth up to 1 trillion won.

