South African President calls for safe recovery of illegal miners trapped underground

Johannesburg, Nov 19 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a peaceful resolution to the standoff at a disused mine shaft in Stilfontein town, North West Province, where thousands of illegal miners are trapped.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa condemned illegal mining, highlighting its disastrous effects on communities and the country's economy, and urged the safe recovery of the trapped miners, Xinhua news agency reported.

The South African government launched the nationwide Operation Vala Umgodi earlier this year to crack down on illegal mining activities. Since its inception, thousands of miners have been arrested.

Illegal mining has been rampant in South Africa for years, often involving miners from neighboring countries such as Lesotho and Zimbabwe seeking gold. Ramaphosa said that this illicit activity costs the economy billions in lost export income, royalties and taxes.

Many miners remain trapped in the gold mine in Stilfontein, fearing arrest in a standoff with security officials that has persisted for weeks. Meanwhile, over 1,000 illegal miners have surfaced from the mine in recent weeks, according to South African police.

Last week, police sealed the mine's entrances and stopped the supply of water and food to the miners, drawing criticism from local residents and human rights groups.

Ramaphosa's remarks followed a weekend incident in which the Pretoria High Court issued an urgent ruling that the supply of essentials, including food and water, to the illegal miners should not be cut off.

"The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offense of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest," the president said.

On Monday, a handwritten note from the miners requested antiretroviral treatment. During a media briefing earlier that day, police confirmed they would comply with the request and the temporary court order.

Ramaphosa urged the police to respect the miners' rights and ensure their lives are not put at risk. He also emphasised his government's commitment to working with the mining industry to address illegal mining.

"The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely," Ramaphosa said.

