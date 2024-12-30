South Africa steps up law enforcement efforts along border with Mozambique

Johannesburg, Dec 30 (IANS) South Africa has stepped up law enforcement efforts along its border with Mozambique amid post-election protests in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the South African government expressed its concern over the ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique and reports of individuals escaping from a maximum-security prison during this period of unrest, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications," the GCIS said.

On Monday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council declared Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of the ruling party Frelimo, as the winner of the general elections held on October 9. According to local media reports, more than 100 civilians have died in the post-election chaos, and hundreds have been injured.

In the GCIS statement, the South African government said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability.

"To this end, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has intensified its operations along the South Africa-Mozambique border. These measures aim to prevent and combat any opportunistic crimes that may arise as a result of the unrest, both during and after the protests," said the statement.

NATJOINTS, which comprises various government departments led by the State Security Agency, South African Police Service, and South African National Defense Force, is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the country.

In the statement, the South African government said it is taking measures as a country and region to end the impasse in Mozambique. "The government of South Africa is actively engaging the government of Mozambique at a bilateral level to address these concerns and explore sustainable solutions."

"The government recognises the interconnected nature of regional security and is determined to uphold its responsibilities in fostering peace and stability in southern Africa," it said, adding that South Africa reaffirms its commitment to support Mozambique in restoring peace and stability to ensure the safety of everyone.

The South African government also urged its citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic. "The relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available."

