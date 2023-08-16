'Sound of Freedom' earns $172.8 mn in 4th week, beating out 'MI7' collections

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) 'Sound of Freedom' is doing surprisingly well at the American box office, having already surpassed 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One', gaining over $100 million and is currently doing $172.8 million, making the film a sleeper hit despite the initial controversies stirring around it.





