Soulful second single 'Parichayamila' from Ananthika Sunilkumar's '8 Vasanthalu' released

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director Phanindra Narsetti's '8 Vasanthalu', featuring Anantika Sunilkumar in the lead, on Wednesday, released the second single 'Parichayamila' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The second single, a soulful melody, has been rendered by one of India's finest singers Chitra in the music of Hesham Abdul Wahab. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Vanamaali.

Sources say that the second single released on Wednesday will be the introductory song in the film.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 8 Vasanthalu promises a soulful cinematic experience. A teaser released by the makers recently has made expectations from the film soar.

The teaser opened with a visually poetic scene. Ananthika drenched in rain, quietly observes Sanjay, a new Telugu writer who has arrived in Ooty. A voiceover beautifully captures his duality: "When he writes with love, his words bloom like roses kissed by rain. But when he writes with rage, they strike like grenades with pins unchained."

As the teaser unfolds, the bond between the two characters deepens. A standout dialogue follows.

"Girls prefer someone who gently wipes their tears and shows kindness, rather than someone who holds a sword and shows only anger," says a woman's voice.

The teaser concludes with a poignant line by the male lead, "Love is not a destination to reach, but a journey we are meant to take."

The line seems to perfectly encapsulate the film's emotional core.

Apart from Ananthika Sanilkumar, the film will also feature Hanu Reddy, Ravitheja Duggirala, Sanjana, Kanna, Swaraj Rebbapragada and Sameera Kishore, among others.

Phanindra Narsetti’s hard-hitting dialogues have been brought to life with captivating cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and a soul-stirring score by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Production design for the film is by Aravind Mule and editing is by Shashank Mali. Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli is the executive producer of the film, which is all set to release in theatres on June 20.

