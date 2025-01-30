Sophie Thatcher, director Drew Hancock talk about her ‘Companion’ character

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Sophie Thatcher said that her character in “Companion” is very 1960s and classic.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock, “Companion” stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén and Rupert Friend. Described as a sci-fi hybrid movie about a young woman who goes on what should be a routine weekend vacation with her boyfriend and his gang, and it devolves into something grizzly and surprising.

That young “woman” accompanying her boyfriend Josh played by Jack Quaid on the getaway is the ‘companion’ Iris, who is played by Thatcher.

Talking about the film, she said: “When you first meet both of them, I feel like you definitely want to support them. I think they both seem a little bit like outsiders. She’s a little bit stressed, but very put together. She’s very ‘60s. She’s very classic. He’s a bit nerdy, and they seem like a very charming couple. But actually, Iris is in a very codependent relationship, and she’s willing to give anything to make Josh feel loved and cared for.

“Adding to her stress. is this house in the woods, which is a character in and of itself. It deepens her feeling of isolation—that nobody can help you. She is actually on her own.”

Delving further, director Drew Hancock explained: “Iris is someone who initially doesn’t understand her own strength and capabilities. She’s almost like someone suffering from imposter syndrome, feeling out of place and unsure of her own identity.”

“Sophie brings a very incredibly natural quality to Iris as a character... a robot that doesn’t know how to necessarily be human. She brings a quality to the character that is just so deeply human.”

It’s when Iris realises that she’s not human that her journey really begins.

Thatcher shared “Her whole world is completely shifted and she realizes that she can’t be with Josh. There’s self-discovery, and she starts finding her own free will and sets out to be independent.”

“Companion” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on January 31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.