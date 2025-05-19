Sophie Choudry can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan slay in ‘War 2’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Singer and actress Sophie Choudry is buzzing with excitement as she eagerly awaits the release of ‘War 2.’

In her latest Instagram post, the model expressed her admiration for Hrithik Roshan’s incredible talent and screen presence. Sophie also shared that she can’t wait to see the actor slay with his action-packed performance in the much-anticipated sequel. On Monday, Choudry posted a video of her cherished memories with the 'Krrish' actor and added Vishal Dadlani’s song ‘Tu Meri’ from Hrithik’s film “Bang Bang.”

In the video, Sophie and Hrithik can be seen grooving together on stage on multiple occasions. In the caption, the actress praised the ‘Fighter’ actor as both an inspiration and a source of motivation. She admires how he perfectly balances his natural talent, hard work, and humility. She also compliments his looks, comparing him to a "Greek God," and appreciates his fun personality.

Sophie Choudry wrote, “He is inspiration and motivation all in one!! The perfect balance of talent, hard work and humility. Greek God looks with a side of fun! And wants to be better with each passing day! Cherishing these moments And cannot wait to see him slay in War 2!.”

Sophie had previously shared a video from one of her live performances, captioned with a burst of excitement. She starts with “Hungamaaaaa referring to the high energy of the performance—likely her rendition of the song “Hungama Ho Gaya.” She mentioned that this is the same vibrant energy she brings not just to the weekend but to every stage she performs on. Choudry even gave a special mention to one security guard who, even while working, took a moment to enjoy her performance and clapped along, which clearly touched her.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘War 2,’ the action drama directed by Ayan Mukerji features Hrithik, NTR, and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

