Sonu Nigam on ‘Jaa Janam Jaa’ track from 'Inn Galiyon Mein': Hope it strikes the right chord

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The makers of the much-awaited drama "Inn Galiyon Mein" unveiled a beautiful romantic ballad, "Jaa Janam Jaa".

Crooned by the legendary singer, Sonu Nigam, the track blends qawwali elements with soulful melodies. The romantic number has been composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics penned by Punarvasu.

Speaking about "Jaa Janam Jaa", Sonu Nigam said, “The song Jaa Janam Jaa is unique and special to me as it beautifully blends qawwali with heartfelt lyrics that express a boy’s deep love for a girl. I hope it resonates with the audience and strikes the right chord with them.”

Before this, the makers unveiled the energetic track "Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai", a Holi anthem from the drama.

Helmed by Avinash Das, "Inn Galiyon Mein" delves into themes of love, societal dynamics, and the unprecedented impact of social media in today’s world. The drama enjoys a fresh on-screen pairing of Avantika and Vivaan Shah, alongside the seasoned Jaaved Jaaferi in a prominent role.

Presented by Yadunath Films, "Inn Galiyon Mein" is produced by Vinod Yadav & Neeru Yadav, with co-production by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami, and Alcor Productions.

Thrilled about her big screen debut, Avantika shared, “I am very excited for audiences to see me in this film and as Shabnam, a character starkly different from what I did in my series. While she looks like a girl next door, Shabnam is such a strong, fearless, and independent young girl. Stepping into this character was both challenging and rewarding, as she represents the voices of so many people navigating love, life, and the influence of social media and society today. Working alongside Jaaved sir and my talented co-star Vivaan, under the vision of Avinash sir, has been an unforgettable experience.”

Furthermore, Vivaan revealed, “Working with Jaaved sir, Avantika, and Avinash sir has been an inspiring journey and I can’t wait for audiences to watch the film”.

"Inn Galiyon Mein" is slated to release in the cinema halls this Holi on March 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.