Sonam Kapoor spends family time in this English countryside

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Blind’, is spending the last leg of 2024 with family and good food in the English countryside.

Recently, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared several pictures featuring Sonam and their family.

Earlier, Sonam wished her brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja, on his birthday. The sweet birthday message was accompanied by a heartwarming revelation that Sonam’s son, Vayu, considers his “chachu,” Anant, one of his favourite people.

The ‘Neerja’ star shared a series of candid photos of Anant with Vayu. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! A do-gooder who makes music... how perfect is he, ladies?! He also happens to be my sounding board. Much love always to one of Vayu's favorite people, Anki chachu”.

In the first video, little Vayu is seen playing with his chachu. Other images showcase Anant’s stromg bond with Vayu. Some of the stills features Anant posing with Sonam and her brother, Anand Ahuja. In one of the photos, Arjun Kapoor is seen taking a selfie with Anand, Anant, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Sonam also posted pictures of herself alongside Anant. Notably, Kapoor wishes her brother-in-law a happy birthday every year through sweet posts on social media. Last year, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress shared an adorable picture of Anant reading a book to little Vayu.

The post was captioned, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! Love you @ase_msb. I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness, and empathy. Love you”.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora”, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, has reportedly acquired the film rights to the book, and the project will be produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

The film narrates the story of an animation expert who unexpectedly finds herself competing against a former royal in the elections for Bittora.

