Sonam Kapoor love ‘forever crush’ Anand Ahuja ‘more than online shopping’

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Valentine’s Day has penned a note for her “forever crush” Anand Ahuja, whom she loves more than “online shopping.”

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing with Anand, whom she is forever grateful to have. In the first picture, the couple are seen smiling at the camera as they posed. Anand picked up Sonam in the second photograph and were seen laughing as they got clicked.

“Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress and Anand began dating in 2016. They had first met in 2014 through their mutual friend Pernia Qureshi. They tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Sonam made her acting debut in 2007 with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film “Saawariya”. She was then seen in several films including “Raanjhanaa”, “Neerja”, “Aisha”, “Pad Man”, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, “Veere Di Wedding”and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among others.

She was last seen in Shome Makhija's film “Blind”, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

“Blind”, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Talking about Sonam’s work, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora," which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name.

Recently, Sonam celebrated seven years of ‘Padman’, a social comedy, which released in 2018.

Commemorating the milestone, Sonam Kapoor shared some stills and videos from the drama on the stories section of her Instagram handle. Written and helmed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. His inspiring journey was also narrated by Twinkle Khanna in her fictional story "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad."

While Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan aka Pad Man in the film, Radhika Apte is seen as his better half, Gayatri Chauhan.

The cast of the movie also saw Jyoti Subhash, Mrinmayee Godbole, Parul Chouhan, Soumya Vyas, Yogesh Shreekant Pandey, A. R. Rama, Himika Bose, Mrudul Satam, Riva Bubber, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Wahib Kapadia, Rajesh Tiwari, Urmila Mahanta, and Suneel Sinha in pivotal roles.

