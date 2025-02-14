Selena Gomez drops ‘Scared of Loving You’ with fiance Benny Blanco on V-Day

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has dropped a new song titled “Scared of Loving You” from her upcoming collaborative album with fiance Benny Blanco which offers an insight into her romantic anxieties.

Gomez took to her Instagram, where she dropped a video featuring the beautiful moments she has spent with Blanco and wrote: “How would they love you, as much as I love you… Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!”

“I’m not scared of loving you / I’m just scared of losing you. Cause how could they love you / As much as I do?” she sang on the ballad, produced by Blanco.

Gomez, who announced her engagement to Blanco in December, also alluded to her prior dating history, which includes romances with Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and The Weeknd, reports eonline.com.

Hours before the track’s release, the duo teased the upcoming project in an Instagram Stories post featuring the handwritten message, “I said I love you first.”

That turned out to be the title of the couple’s joint album, set for release March 21, which will chronicle their love story and explore what their future holds, according to a press release.

Gomez has frequently expressed her admiration for her partner, whom she began dating in 2023. She recently explained why she has no problem sharing glimpses of her relationship with fans online.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November, “and I see a future with this person.”

But when it comes to maintaining her privacy, the Only Murders In the Building star knows what’s good for her.

“There’s so much of my relationship people don’t see,” she noted, “that’s just mine.”

Likewise, Blanco has proven to be Selena’s biggest supporter. After accompanying his fiancee to the 2025 Golden Globes in January, he posted a behind-the-scenes video of her on TikTok which he captioned, “I got to take home the best award of the night.”

Gomez and Blanco began dating in July 2023, around Selena's birthday, the record producer said on the Howard Stern Show in May 2024.

However, they only began to spark romance rumors in late 2023. In December 2023, Gomez confirmed the speculation, commenting on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Blanco, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

