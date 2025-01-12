Sonali Bendre reveals her ‘weekend state of mind’

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre’s “weekend state of mind” is all about wearing beautiful outfits and looking gorgeous.

Sonali took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself. In the pictures the actress is seen wearing a satin ivory hued co-ord set with colourful flora and fauna prints. She paired the outfit with red stilettos and earrings.

For the caption, she wrote: “Weekend state of mind.”

Earlier this month on January 8, Sonali actress took to Instagram and shared a montage of how she welcomed 2025 and her 51st birthday with her family and loved ones.

Sonali's post included her pictures with her husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl. The post also included the caption, "Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake...Grateful for these moments. Let’s go, 2025!"

Sonali and Goldie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a grand affair, attended by high-profile guests, including Mumbai's then-Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple also have a son named Ranveer together.

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She was then seen in films such as “Diljale”, “Major Saab”, “Sarfarosh”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain”, “Kadhalar Dhinam” and “Murari” among many others.

She was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha” starring Akshaye Khanna. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years. Sonali had called her role in this film one of her best roles. The film was finally released on 7 July 2022 on YouTube.

The actress has appeared as a judge on various reality shows including India's Got Talent and India's Best Dramebaaz. Later, Bendre starred in the television series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News.

--INAS

dc/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.