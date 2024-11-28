Sonakshi Sinha’s mom Poonam’s statement on her son-in-law raises eyebrows

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently graced the streaming comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, her father, veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, and her mother Poonam Sinha. However, during the episode, Sonakshi’s mom said something which came across in extremely bad taste.

During the course of the episode, Poonam spoke about the concept of always marrying someone who loves you more than you do to them. She first quoted her example, and went on to talk about Sonakashi saying that her daughter married a guy whom she loves more than he loves her.

Poonam said, “Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki hamesha ussi se shaadi karna jo tumko zyada pyaar kare. Voh toh maine sunn liya, kar bhi liya. Lekin meri beti ne kya kiya? Usne usse shaadi ki jisko yeh zyada pyaar karti hai”.

This caught the actress off guard. However, Sonakshi handled it very well, as she said, “Wo thoda debatable hai. Usko (Zaheer) lagta hai voh mujhse zyada pyaar karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai main usse zyada pyaar karti hoon. Ab settle kaun karega yeh maamla?”.

The clip has since then gone viral on Reddit. Users on the platform reacted to Poonam’s statement, and supported Sonakshi. One person wrote, “Oh god, that was actually so sad and awkward to watch. They thought her statement was heading in a completely different direction and celebrated a little too early. You can see he was a bit hurt by where that went”.

Another wrote, “Sona handled it really well. You could see she sensed that he felt bad about it”.

A third comment read, “The way Sonakshi handled it is really impressive. But I really felt bad for that guy”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.