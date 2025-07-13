Sonakshi Sinha needs chutti from this behavior of hubby Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha revealed she needs a chutti from this behavior of husband Zaheer Iqbal.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she was seen picking out some cosmetics for herself from a store when Zaheer quietly entered the store and left with the shopping bag placed next to Sonakshi. In the backdrop, we could see a confused Sonakshi looking for her bag, unaware that the bag was with Zaheer.

Dropping the clip on the photo-sharing app, Sonakshi wrote on her IG, "I need a chutti from this behavior," along with three laughing emojis.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are presently on a holiday in Switzerland.

Earlier today, the 'Dahaad' actress treated the netizens with a romantic picture of the adorable couple.

The still featured Sonakshi almost kissing Zaheer against a beautiful backdrop. After that, she posted a video, where the 'Dabangg' actress adorably placed her hand on her hubby's hand as the two were on a drive together.

Previously, Sonakshi busted Zaheer as she shared a screenshot of a private chat of the couple on the stories section of her Instagram.

The chat showed Zaheer asking his better half if she was hungry. Sonakshi refused saying “Not at all, stop feeding me". Expressing his disappointment, Zaheer replied, “I thought holiday had started".

To this, Sonakshi wrote that she had dinner right in front of him. The conversation concluded on an adorable note with the exchange of “love you" between the couple.

Taking a jibe at her pregnancy rumors, Sonakshi wrote along with the screenshot, “The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos. Stop it @iamzahero."

After dating for almost seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding. They registered their wedding at their home, after which they hosted a party for their industry friends.

