Sonakshi to Priyanka: Most avid travellers of 2024

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) It is no secret that our B-town celebs love to travel whenever they get a chance from their busy schedules. While most of them are used to travelling given the nature of their work, there are a few who share a special love for it. As the year 2024 comes to an end, let us take a look at the wanderlust diaries of our Bollywood beauties --

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives post their intimate wedding in June 2024. Recently, the couple's Instagram feed has been looking like a big holiday. At the moment, these two are making the most of their time in Australia. During their trip, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen doing some touristy things such as visiting the Great Barrier Reef, watching the Boxing Day Test, and exploring the wildlife at Jamala Wildlife Lodge. The Heeramandi actress took to her social media and shared a clip where she and her husband were woken up by a lion at 6 a.m. The lovebirds have been on tour ever since their wedding. Previously, they visited places such as US and Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has once again proved her mettle as an actor with her last release 'Chamkila', alongside Diljit Dosanjh. After this, she tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha and ever since then the actress has been living in a suitcase. Her social media is also full of such lively posts, giving a sneak peek into her travel diaries. Recently, the 'Kesari' star dropped a clip on her Instagram handle from her Delhi trip. She was seen sitting inside a cozy blanket, making the most of her downtime. As she recently started vlogging, Parineeti also uploaded her first-ever travel vlog.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is now also a mom to her little bundle of joy Vayu. After embracing motherhood, she makes it a point to spend most of her time with her son and husband Anand Ahuja. Not too long ago, the 'Neerja' actress flew to Dubai with her sweet little family. Sharing a glimpse of her time there, Sonam dropped a clip of her hotel. The video had her husband swimming in the pool. She further dropped a string of pictures on her Instagram of her Christmas celebration in London.

Priyanka Chopra

After taking over Bollywood, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been making her mark in Hollywood. Her work takes her places, snippets of which are found on her social media. The most recent example of this was found a couple of days back when the 'Aitraaz' actress was in Saudi Arabia. She enjoyed some fun time with hubby Nick Jonas during a Desert Safari. Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm."

The photograph had her wearing a white crop top, paired with a clean white button-down shirt and washed denim trousers. Her rugged look was tied up with a white bandana.

Sara Ali Khan

Another B-town beauty who is often seen travelling is Sara Ali Khan. As all her fans know, the actress has a special connection with the Hindu pilgrimage Kedarnath, which also happens to be the title and subject of her debut flick opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Commemorating six years of her primary release, Sara took to her Instagram account and dropped a clip of her time there. She wrote of the photo-sharing app, "6 years of Kedarnath... Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath... Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories."

The video has her enjoying the vibe of Kedarnath while offering prayers at the famous temple.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is another Bollywood star who shares her love for travelling with fans through social media. In order to enjoy the holidays she was in London with her kids. Sharing some sneak peeks into her Christmas time, the stunner dropped a post on her social media captioned, "Freezing temperature but warm hearts... Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

The clip had her enjoying in the snow with her little ones.

