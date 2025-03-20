Somalia welcomes mediation efforts to end DR Congo crisis

Mogadishu, March 20 (IANS) Somalia welcomed the mediation efforts that have facilitated the meeting between leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The meeting held on Wednesday, between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, mediated by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, aims to build the trust necessary to resolve the outstanding issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The trilateral meeting held in Doha marks an important step toward fostering peace and stability in the eastern DRC and the wider region," the Somalian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the country's capital.

The Somalian government commended the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional cease-fire and expressed its full support for these diplomatic efforts, saying it stands in solidarity with the people of the DRC and Rwanda in their pursuit of lasting peace and prosperity.

"We extend our appreciation to the State of Qatar for its role in promoting constructive dialogue and mediation to resolve conflicts through peaceful means," the ministry said, adding that the discussions initiated in Doha serve as a crucial foundation for a sustainable resolution to the crisis.

The Doha meeting was the first time Kagame and Tshisekedi met since the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels intensified their offensive in the eastern DRC in recent months.

The rebel group advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma in January, followed by Bukavu in February.

The two leaders called for an "immediate cease-fire" on Tuesday after holding direct talks in Doha, but it was not immediately clear whether the M23 rebels who had canceled the peace talks in Angola would heed the cease-fire call.

