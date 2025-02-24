Sohum Shah on collaborating with Ila Arun for 'Goli Maar Bheja Mein': It has been an absolute honour

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) As movie buffs wait for the release of the highly-anticipated drama "Crazxy", the makers have dropped the latest promotional track from the film, “Goli Maar Bheje Mein”.

Talking about the song, protagonist Sohum Shah shared, “Collaborating with Ila Arun ji on ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’ has been an absolute honour. She is the OG Rapper and has shaped popular culture. She brings such an electrifying and crazy energy to the song, making it even more powerful. Bringing back this track in a new way was an exciting challenge, and we wanted to retain its raw essence while giving it a crazy spin. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

“Goli Maar Bheje Mein” is touted to be a high-energy song with a mix of powerful beats and an infectious rhythm. The track perfectly captures the wild, untamed spirit of the film. The music video of the song features Sohum Shah and Ila Arun in a never-seen avatar.

Dropping the track on his official IG, Sohum Shah wrote in the caption, "GOLI MAAR BHEJE MEIN” OUT NOW! Crazxy ka 2nd promotional song aa chuka hai—ab bheja full shor karega! ( The 2nd promotional song of Crazxy is here—now the brain will make full noise) #CRAZXY In Cinemas, 28th February, 2025."

The movie shares the gripping story of a father’s redemption on the worst day of his life, blending edge-of-the-seat thrills with deep emotional stakes.

The camera work for the drama has been performed by Kuldeep Mamania, and Sunil Borkar, whereas the editing has been done bySanyukta Kaza.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the movie has been produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as the co-producer. "Crazxy" is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on February 28, 2025.

