Soha Ali Khan reveals how she plans to disrupt the podcast market

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who is set to bring her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, has spoken up about how she plans to break the clutter in the space of podcasts.

The space of podcasts, especially after the pandemic, has seen an uptick. Everyone wants to have a piece of the pie when it comes to the podcast medium. The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of her show.

When asked how does she plan to break the clutter and disrupt this whole medium of podcasts, the actress told IANS, “I completely agree with you. There are a lot of podcasts, and there's a huge rising appetite for podcasts as well. But I have looked into it a little bit. And whereas I feel that there are lots of podcasts on news, there are lots of podcasts on fictional, whether it's thrillers, and things like that. We have podcasts on wellness and parenting as well. But one area that is still slightly undertapped is the wellness market, especially, I think, when it comes to women's wellness”.

The actress further mentioned that usually on a podcast, either there’s a celebrity, or an expert. Here, the attempt is to have both. So that format in itself is novel as it features both the guest and the experts.

“What happens with experts is sometimes the conversation can get a little dry. What happens sometimes with a celebrity is that you might get interesting conversations and people want to know about celebrities' lives, but the takeaways might not be so fruitful. So the idea is to blend them both. So you get interesting conversation, and you get also some takeaways that you can apply. So I think that is the factor which stands out”, she added.

‘All About Her’ is available to stream on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.