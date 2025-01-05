Soha Ali Khan pays a touching tribute to her father Mansoor Ali Khan

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his 84th birth anniversary.

Soha, along with her actor husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya, gathered to offer prayers in remembrance of the iconic cricketer. On Sunday morning, the trio came together for a quiet and emotional ceremony to honor Pataudi’s memory. Soha shared the moment on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the intimate tribute.

In a touching gesture, Inaaya wrote a heartfelt letter to her grandfather. The letter, which wished him a happy birthday and a joyous New Year, was a beautiful way for Inaaya to connect with Pataudi’s memory. In the images shared by Soha, the family can be seen offering their prayers together.

Last month, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also shared an emotional post on social media to celebrate her parents’ wedding anniversary, reminiscing about the special moments her mother, Sharmila Tagore, shared with her husband. She fondly recalled how every morning, she would remind Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi of their anniversary, to which he would humorously pretend to forget. However, he would always sneak off later to surprise Sharmila with flowers, making the occasion even more memorable.

Saba wrote, “27th December. When Harry met Sally… When His Highness met Sharmila Tagore :))… eyes met and the rest is history. Love you both! Happy Anniversary. Missing you, Abba. I would wake up every morning, go down to wish them, remind Abba as our tradition, it was their anniversary! He’d wink at me and say, is it today?? Lol… and go wish Amma. Secretly, he would have (or maybe) organized some flowers for her! Wish those days were here still… but life moves on and memories live in our hearts forever.”

For those unaware, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, widely known as ‘Tiger’ for his remarkable cricketing skills, was born on January 5, 1941. He represented the Indian national cricket team for 12 years, making his debut in 1961 and playing his final Test match in 1975. He passed away at the age of 70 in Delhi.

