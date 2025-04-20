Soha Ali Khan makes it to daughter Inaaya's 'what to pack' list

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan cannot contain her excitement after making it to daughter Inaaya's 'what to pack' list for her Lonavala getaway.

Soha dropped her daughter's handwritten list on her Instagram stories, where she was placed at number 14. "Wow I'm number 14 on the list!," the 'Rang De Basanti' actress wrote sharing the list.

Inaaya's 'what to pack' list went like this - "1. Snacks, 2. I-pad, 3. Accessories, 4. Makeup, 5. Nail Polish, 6. All mg cinemaroll stuff, 7. Stanley. 8. Party dresses, 9. My Piggy bank, 10. Suitcase, 11. Swim suit, 12. Ella dairy book, 13. Dairies, 14. Mama, 15. Goggle, 16. Towel (Kuromier), 17. Proper towel, 18. Comb (SIC)"

Soha's feed is flooded with such adorable moments with her little munchkin.

On another note, Soha recently got candid about their deepest fears during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Reflecting on what she is most afraid of, Soha told IANS, “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. And I love so many people who are so close to me. I don't want to lose them. And I don't want them to lose me. So, I just fear the finality of death. Because after that, I don't think that you will be able to communicate with each other. The way we communicate in this life. And I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear. Because it is also going to happen. I don't get scared that I will die.”

Shifting our focus on her professional commitments, Soha recently gave a powerful performance as the antagonist in Nushrratt Bharuccha-led "Chhorii 2".

Starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma, the sequel premiered on Prime Video on April 11.

