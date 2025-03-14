Soha Ali Khan celebrates Holi with husband Kunal, and daughter Inaaya

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival of Holi with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

She took to her Instagram and shared a fun video of the Holi celebration on the terrace. The clip dropped by the 'Rang De Basanti' actress featured her and her little one playing Holi with flower petals.

Later, the little munchkin can be seen attacking her dad with water balloons and colors.

While Soha opted for a white salwar kameez for the occasion, little Inaaya looked adorable in a white floral co-ord set.

Meanwhile, Kunal went with a simple pair of shorts as his Holi attire.

"Some flowers, some colour and a whole lot of love - it was a quiet one this year but we still managed to make some colourful memories #happyholi.", Soha captioned the post.

Before this, several Bollywood celebs such as Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared an insight into their Holi celebration on social media.

Meanwhile, Soha loves to keep her InstaFam updated with her adorable posts.

During Maha Shivratri in February this year, Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya offered their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Soha took to her Instagram and dropped a video of the pooja ceremony, along with the caption, “Herath Mubarak ! #happymahashivratri love peace and prayer."

On the work front, Soha will next be a part of Nushrratt Bharuccha-led "Chhorii 2". The project is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, "Chhorii".

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the sequel has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, in association with Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

The movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

"Chhorii" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

