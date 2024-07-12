So much drama: Aditi Bhagat gets candid about 'Udaariyaan' wedding sequence

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Aditi Bhagat, who is playing the role of Haniya in the show 'Udaariyaan', says that shooting a wedding sequence can get hectic, but it is still a lot of fun.

Weddings are always fun, and the ongoing wedding sequence in ‘Udaariyaan’ is no different.

Talking about it, Aditi shared: “Weddings are fun in real life, but I feel it's different when you're shooting. It gets a little hectic because there are so many scenarios and drama, a lot of people around, decorations, and everything else that you have to deal with.”

“But it's still fun because there are dance performances, you get to dress up, and all those things. So, I feel it's hectic, but it's fun,” she said.

When asked about her dream wedding, Aditi commented, “I haven't thought about it yet, but I feel like I have already gotten married five times in a show, including seasons three and four. I feel like I would just go and get a court marriage done. Just kidding.”

Wedding sequences are very relatable to the audience, said the actress, adding, “I feel people can relate to wedding sequences really well because I'm pretty sure even in their weddings or the weddings they have attended, they must have seen things happening last minute, and there are a lot of crises and some relative issues and drama happening. It just excites them, I think.”

'Udaariyaan' is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Ltd.

The show stars Avinesh Rekhi and Shreya Jain in the lead roles.

The show formerly starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Anuraj Chahal, and Alisha Khan in pivotal roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

