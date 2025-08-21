So many good points and highlights: Errani/Vavassori feel special to defend US Open mixed doubles title

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) After the Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles title in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, the former described it as "so special" to win again at Flushing Meadows.

The champions defeated Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, ranked No.2 and No. 12 in singles, to win the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship.

"I think tonight was amazing. The atmosphere was crazy," Vavassori reflected. "The last match was unbelievable also, the level. I think so many good points, so many highlights."

Errani came into the match ranked No. 291 singles among WTA Tour players and Vavassori was the ATP Tour’s No. 306, having split two matches this year and compiling a career record of 10-13 for his career.

"I'm so happy. It was so special to win here again. It was not easy after losing the second set in the final. Andrea helped me a lot, giving me a lot of energy, believing in me. I think he did an unbelievable (match) tiebreak. It was so special," said Errani.

The Italian duo Errani/Vavassori did not lose a set in the tournament until Swiatek/Ruud rattled off four straight games from 5-3 down in the second set to force a match tiebreak. But the Italians regrouped and never trailed in the decider, ultimately clinching the title and a cool USD 1 million in prize money.

On their first championship point, Errani tossed in an underhand serve that surprised everyone in Ashe—especially Swiatek and Ruud, who managed to win an entertaining point to extend the match.

It wasn't the first time Errani broke out that tactic on a big occasion: She successfully executed the play in the Olympic doubles semifinals last summer, on the way to winning the gold medal with Jasmine Paolini (who was in the stands to cheer on her compatriots Wednesday night).

"You want to know the truth? Because I feel if I serve normal, I'd do a double fault," she explained about the shot. "I did an underarm serve. Sometimes also it's not easy to return from underarm. It's getting low. Some people sometimes get nervous. I don't know. I just feel it and I just did it. But we lost that point."

They won the next point, though, to claim their third mixed doubles title as a pair after last year in New York and this summer at Roland Garros. "That is so special, so funny. I think we invented it here last year," Errani said of the move.

"I think the first time was in the semis or final," Vavassori added with a smile. "She did that and I followed the wave!"

