Sneha Ullal celebrates 20 years of ‘being Lucky’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Sneha Ullal took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her debut film, “Lucky: No Time for Love," starring Salman Khan, as it clocked 20 years since its release in Hindi cinema.

Sneha took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film with the song “Sun Zara” by Sonu Nigam playing in the background.

She captioned the post: “20 years & Forever (sic).”

The actress then re-shared a collage by T-Series Films on her Instagram stories, which had glimpses of Salman and her from the film.

For the caption, she wrote: “20 years of ‘Being Lucky’.”

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty. It followed a chain of unfortunate events, where a 17-year-old schoolgirl narrowly escapes a possible rapist and is caught up in a terror attack. She drinks contaminated water that poisons her.

The film turned 20 on April 8. The filmmakers had shared some anecdotes regarding the film and said, “They say your first is always special and Lucky truly was. To have Salman Khan as part of our very first film was nothing short of magical. He’ll always be our forever favourite hero.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been two decades since we shared a love story that touched so many hearts. The songs, the memories, the love, they still live on, and always will.”

Talking about Sneha, who was last seen on screen in the film “Love You Loktantra” in 2022, she made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was then seen in the Telugu movie Her Nenu Meeku Telusa?

It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu Ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Her 2010 release, Simha, opposite Balakrishna, turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sneha was brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Arpita, sister of Salman, spotted her, and she got to act at 17 in 2003, when she had just completed her 12th standard, in the Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love.

