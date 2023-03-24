Snap launches new business unit to offer AI solutions to retailers

San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has launched a new business unit that will offer its augmented reality (AI) solutions to retailers and businesses so they can integrate them into their apps.

The new "Augmented Reality Solutions for Business" (ARES) division will enable businesses to adapt Snap's AR features for their apps and websites in order to attract customers and create more immersive experiences, reports The Verge.

With augmented reality shopping tools, the ARES business hopes to help retailers increase conversions and decrease return rates.

To that end, ARES will offer its customers professional services ranging from product marketing to customer support. This is in addition to the tools included in its first solution, the "Shopping Suite", which is aimed at retailers in industries such as fashion, apparel, accessories, and home furnishings, according to the report.

Customers can try on clothes, sunglasses, and shoes using virtual try-on features in the Shopping Suite.

Moreover, they can also upload a photo of themselves to see how they'd appear, or they can interact with AR experiences to see how the product would appear on their bodies in real-time.

The report further mentioned that there are a few other tools available, such as one that provides shoppers with fit and sizing recommendations based on their body size and shape.

The Enterprise Manager Backend system is also included in the Shopping Suite.

According to the company, it will make it easier for businesses to use its software development kits, allowing them to create AR experiences and even test real-time performance analytics, the report said.

Meanwhile, Snap has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology.

The "My AI" chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.