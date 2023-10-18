Snap bring AR into classrooms with edtech firm Inspirit

San Francisco, Oct 18 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with edtech company Inspirit, backed by researchers at Stanford University, to bring augmented reality (AR) into classrooms across the US.

AR enhances conversations with friends, fuels self-expression and creativity, and brings experiences and education into new dimensions.

“We’ve teamed up with edtech company Inspirit, backed by researchers at Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, to bring augmented reality into classrooms to help students better grasp STEM concepts,” the company said in a statement.

Since the beginning of Snap’s pilot with Stride, Inc., it uncovered tremendous results.

About 85 per cent of students agreed that incorporating AR into their lessons aids with memory and retention, and nearly half displayed a notable increase in engagement.

With custom-built Lenses brought into an easy to use mobile application with Camera Kit, Inspirit has designed a transformative curriculum that pairs Snap’s AR technology with a comprehensive learning guide, empowering teachers to facilitate dynamic learning and students to achieve their best.

The curriculum is designed to stimulate classroom engagement, boost confidence levels, and improve students’ self-efficacy, said Snap.

“Looking ahead, we’re expanding our work together, with 25 STEM experiences for over 50 schools across the country, using the power of AR to revolutionize the way students learn,” the company informed.

Snap’s venture into AR for education came as it recently shut down its AR Enterprise Services division after less than a year of its launch.

