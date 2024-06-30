Smart Cities Mission extended till March, 2025

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) The Centre has extended the Smart Cities Mission till March 2025, and this has been communicated to the states.

The Telangana government said on Sunday that the Centre sent letters to states on Saturday informing that it has extended the Smart Cities Mission till March 31, 2025.

The official letter clarified that the approved works will be continued and no new works will be sanctioned. The funds for ongoing works will be released on a first come first basis till September this year. The centre suggested completing the works at the earliest.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's initiative drew a positive response from the Centre, said the Chief Minister's Office.

During his visit to New Delhi on June 24, the Chief Minister met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to extend the deadline for Smart Cities Mission till June 2025.

The Centre had earlier set the target of completing the Smart Cities Mission by June 30, 2024.

Telangana's Warangal and Karimnagar were among the cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission in the state.

According to the state government, 45 works have already been completed in Warangal. Another 66 works at the cost of Rs 518 crore are under progress.

A total of 25 works were completed and another 22 works costing Rs 287 crore are in progress in Karimnagar. The Chief Minister informed the status of the works to the union minister.

In the larger interests of the public, CM Revanth Reddy pleaded with the Central government for the extension of the Smart Cities Mission until the works are completed.

