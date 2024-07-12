'Small yet different': 'Krishna Mohini' actress Anoushka Chauhan looks back at her first pay

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Anoushka Chauhan has tried her hand at many jobs before settling in the acting field. From modeling to assisting photographers and working as a marketing executive, she has done it all.

However, her first pay didn't come from any of these jobs, and it was certainly an overwhelming experience for her.

Anoushka, who is currently seen in ‘Krishna Mohini', shared: “I think my first job was when I was in fourth grade. My dad asked me to get rid of the junk at home, and I gave it to the 'kabadiwala'. I got Rs 70 for it.”

“Since then, it has become my monthly job. I used to save that money and buy myself craft supplies and gifts for my parents’ birthdays, Mother's day, and Father's day, and sometimes lend them to my brother,” she shared.

The actress, who will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', said: “Even during the break after my 10th, I started a small dancing and craft class in my garage and had few students. And with the money that I got from it, I joined the swimming club and got a few things that were required at home.”

Anoushka's first job as an adult was as a model for a brand that spotted her during a pageant.

“I was all across Ahmedabad on hoardings. My first job as an actor was a street play with an organisation called Chhap in Ahmedabad, for which I got Rs 2500, and I gave that directly to my mom when I went home for Diwali vacation,” she said.

She further said: “I have done so many things in so many professions. I worked as a stylist when I was studying in college, as an assistant with photographers, as a model, and then as a marketing executive when I first came to Mumbai.”

Anoushka mentioned that, although she is not sure which was her first job, she learned at a very young age to divide her income into savings, expenditures, luxury, and, as an adult, investing as well.

“Luxury for me is things that I buy for my house, my parents, my siblings, and travel. Expenditures are my monthly regular expenditures. Savings and investments, I don't think I need to explain. But one thing I make sure I do every now and then is to educate myself and invest in myself because that’s how I will get work. I believe in giving back a portion of my income to society and contributing to children's education and women's organisations,” she added.

