Slovak PM proposes 'technical' solution to Ukraine over Russian oil transit ban

Prague, July 27 (IANS) In a telephone conversation, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico proposed a "technical" solution to his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, to partially restart the transit of Russian company Lukoil's oil via Ukraine.

Without disclosing any details, Fico's office on Friday said that the proposed scheme would require the participation of several countries, including Slovakia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Restoring at least partial access to Russian oil is extremely important for the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, as alternative sources of oil are more expensive and may not be technologically compatible, it said.

Slovakia's Economy Ministry said last week that oil deliveries from Lukoil had stopped flowing to Slovakia via Ukraine following the company's inclusion on Ukraine's sanctions list. The move has heavily affected Slovnaft.

Intensive negotiations will take place at the highest political and technical levels in the coming hours and days, reported the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR), citing government sources.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday that his country might take retaliatory measures against Ukraine for its decision to cut off oil supplies from Lukoil to Slovakia.

Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar, together with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, on Monday asked the European Commission to intervene in this matter.

