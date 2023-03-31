S.Korean President's approval rating falls to 4-month low

Seoul, March 31 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell to a four-month low of 30 per cent, a poll revealed on Friday.

In the poll of 1,000 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It marked the lowest level since the figure reached 30 per cent in the fourth week of November 2022.

Yoon's disapproval rating rose 2 percentage points from a week earlier to 60 per cent.

Diplomacy was the most mentioned factor in making both positive and negative assessments of his performance.

Among those who made positive assessments, 12 per cent mentioned diplomacy, followed by 9 per cent who mentioned his response to labour unions and an improvement in ties with Japan, respectively.

Some 41 per cent in total mentioned diplomacy, ties with Japan and the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labours as reasons they made negative assessments.

The favourability ratings for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party were tied at 33 per cent, the poll showed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.