Dasara Box Office Collections Day 1

Natural Star Nani’s Pan India film Dasara was released in theatres worldwide yesterday, on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami. The film got unanimous positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike, and that helped Dasara to transcend into more numbers. The festival release and the craze for the film also paid off with the domestic and overseas markets reporting record footfalls on day one.

Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. The movie is inching towards $1 Million mark on day-one in the USA alone, including premieres.

The entire country is talking about Nani’s performance as Dharani, director Srikanth Odela’s brilliant writing and taking, lavish production standards of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.

The film Dasara co-starring Keerthy Suresh will enjoy long weekend and the movie that received encouraging reports will have a long run at the box office