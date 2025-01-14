Six-year-old girl raped, killed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. on Monday when the victim's parents were out for construction work and she was alone at home in the Rammurthynagar police station area.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old man Abhisheik Kumar from Bihar, has been arrested.

When the accused, who also worked as a mason, found the victim alone, he lured her outside.

He took her to an isolated place and raped her.

However, the sources said that the girl died during the sexual assault.

More details are awaited and police are yet to issue an official statement.

The police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On July 10, 2024, a gang of five men abducted two minor girls and sexually assaulted one of them on the Karnataka-Kerala border in Kodagu district. The other girl had escaped and after getting information in this regard, the Karnataka Police had arrested all the five accused.

On July 19, 2024, police have arrested two persons in connection with the raping a minor girl in Yadgir district of Karnataka. The girl was raped by two accused when the victim had gone to attend nature's call.

A 17-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 19-year-old man in Karnataka's Hubballi and the accused was arrested on May 4, 2024. The accused had targeted the victim girl by getting close to her through her classmate. Later, the accused abused and threatened her.

The accused sexually exploited the victim for three months before being arrested by the police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.